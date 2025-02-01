Previous
Flash of Red 1 by mittens
Photo 4612

Flash of Red 1

"In the kitchen"
My teapot on the stove.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture
February 1st, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice B&W BTW thanks for the follow
February 1st, 2025  
