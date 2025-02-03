Previous
Flash of Red 3 by mittens
Photo 4614

Flash of Red 3

Fog out my window.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Really like the fog in the distance. Makes it a very atmospheric shot
February 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely, foggy capture!
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh! Very nice b&w!
February 3rd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 3rd, 2025  
KWind ace
A very moody shot!
February 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact