Flash of Red 9 by mittens
Photo 4620

Flash of Red 9

A local playground.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Very nicely captured and b&w image!
February 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Looks a lovely playground - when there's no snow!
February 9th, 2025  
Lovely space for summer picnics and children’s slides… I loved children’s parks…
February 9th, 2025  
Makes me want to whizz down the slide!
February 9th, 2025  
So cold and deserted in the winter's snow - it must be hiving with activity in the sunnier months !
February 9th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. I t would have looked much nicer with children playing around.
February 9th, 2025  
