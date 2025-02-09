Sign up
Previous
Photo 4620
Flash of Red 9
A local playground.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
6
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5984
photos
164
followers
155
following
1265% complete
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4614
4615
1327
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
Views
20
Comments
6
Album
365
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Very nicely captured and b&w image!
February 9th, 2025
Michelle
Looks a lovely playground - when there's no snow!
February 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely space for summer picnics and children’s slides… I loved children’s parks…
February 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Makes me want to whizz down the slide!
February 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cold and deserted in the winter's snow - it must be hiving with activity in the sunnier months !
February 9th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. I t would have looked much nicer with children playing around.
February 9th, 2025
