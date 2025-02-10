Sign up
Previous
Photo 4621
Flash of Red 10
This week's theme is vintage.
My dad's old camera. I remember him taking many pictures with this when I was young.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5985
photos
164
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
JackieR
ace
I've got my Mum's and occasionally put a film through it! If it weren't for me, it would take fabulous photos still!!
February 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you still have it, lovely shot.
February 10th, 2025
KWind
ace
Nice close up!
February 10th, 2025
