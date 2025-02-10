Previous
Flash of Red 10 by mittens
Photo 4621

Flash of Red 10

This week's theme is vintage.
My dad's old camera. I remember him taking many pictures with this when I was young.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I've got my Mum's and occasionally put a film through it! If it weren't for me, it would take fabulous photos still!!
February 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
How wonderful that you still have it, lovely shot.
February 10th, 2025  
KWind ace
Nice close up!
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact