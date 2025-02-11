Sign up
Photo 4622
Flash of Red 11
Vintage.
A log house we drive by occasionally.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
for2025
Barb
ace
Love this!!
February 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It looks well maintained. I love the little garden plot.
February 11th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find
February 11th, 2025
