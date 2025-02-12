Previous
Flash of Red 12 by mittens
Photo 4623

Flash of Red 12

Vintage.
This is a painting my dad painted back in the 70's.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
Oh how beautiful is that, what a talented dad you have. It must look fabulous in colour too.
February 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
What a gifted man he was, it is lovely.
February 12th, 2025  
Charper
Great picture. He was very talented. Thats awesome.
February 12th, 2025  
KWind ace
It's beautiful!
February 12th, 2025  
