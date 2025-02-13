Previous
Flash of Red 13 by mittens
Photo 4624

Flash of Red 13

Vintage.
These belonged to my mother-in-law.

Thank you very much for your kind comments and favs. They are so uplifting.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Oh they are so beautiful. I love the B&W result!
February 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely memories
February 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty keepsake!
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact