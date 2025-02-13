Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4624
Flash of Red 13
Vintage.
These belonged to my mother-in-law.
Thank you very much for your kind comments and favs. They are so uplifting.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5989
photos
164
followers
155
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
Latest from all albums
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
1328
4623
4624
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Corinne C
ace
Oh they are so beautiful. I love the B&W result!
February 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely memories
February 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty keepsake!
February 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close