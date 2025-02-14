Previous
Flash of Red by mittens
Flash of Red

Vintage.
This is another one of my dad's paintings. It is called "Chinese Dragon."
My dad wrote a little description of it. He wrote that it is often shown as a Chinese art symbol and each symbol has its specific meaning.
mittens (Marilyn)

Very talented
February 14th, 2025  
Great one!
February 14th, 2025  
