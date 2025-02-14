Sign up
Previous
Photo 4625
Flash of Red
Vintage.
This is another one of my dad's paintings. It is called "Chinese Dragon."
My dad wrote a little description of it. He wrote that it is often shown as a Chinese art symbol and each symbol has its specific meaning.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Jo
ace
Very talented
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great one!
February 14th, 2025
