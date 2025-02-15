Sign up
Previous
Photo 4626
Flash of Red 15
Vintage.
An older church.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
church
for2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful and interesting building
February 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely structure!
February 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely building, looks quite large.
February 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very impressive… and grand
February 15th, 2025
