Previous
Photo 4627
Flash of Red 16
Vintage.
I remember growing up with this globe in our house. I still have it but it is not in the best of shape.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5992
photos
164
followers
155
following
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
Tags
globe
,
for2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I used to spin ours around and wonder what all those places looked like. Thanks to 365, now I know! Love this one!
February 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, we never had one when I was growing up. I got one for the children when they were old enough.
February 16th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A fantastic shot of your childhood globe
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
A delightful vintage capture! I love globes.
February 16th, 2025
