Previous
Flash of Red 16 by mittens
Photo 4627

Flash of Red 16

Vintage.
I remember growing up with this globe in our house. I still have it but it is not in the best of shape.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I used to spin ours around and wonder what all those places looked like. Thanks to 365, now I know! Love this one!
February 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, we never had one when I was growing up. I got one for the children when they were old enough.
February 16th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A fantastic shot of your childhood globe
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
A delightful vintage capture! I love globes.
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact