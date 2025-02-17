Sign up
Previous
Photo 4628
Flash of Red 17
Compositional Elements. lines and patterns.
This one is from my archives. It is the PPG building in downtown Pittsburgh.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5993
photos
164
followers
155
following
1267% complete
View this month »
Tags
for2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar image...great composition
February 17th, 2025
Kate
ace
Great lines and contrast
February 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
This is wonderful. The lines, shapes and sky reflections are quite lovely.
February 17th, 2025
