Previous
Flash of Red 18 by mittens
Photo 4629

Flash of Red 18

Compositional elements. shapes
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Gosh so many shapes including the statue.
February 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
This certainly qualifies for shapes! Is it a private home?
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact