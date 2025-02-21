Previous
Flash of Red 21 by mittens
Photo 4632

Flash of Red 21

Compositional elements. lines
This is an older shot I took of my Christmas tree while zooming out the lens on the camera.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful b&w!
February 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
This is fabulous, I really like it.
February 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Love it, Marilyn! Excellent capture!
February 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
explosive
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact