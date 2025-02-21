Sign up
Previous
Photo 4632
Flash of Red 21
Compositional elements. lines
This is an older shot I took of my Christmas tree while zooming out the lens on the camera.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
4
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5998
photos
164
followers
155
following
for2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful b&w!
February 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
This is fabulous, I really like it.
February 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Love it, Marilyn! Excellent capture!
February 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
explosive
February 21st, 2025
