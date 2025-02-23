Sign up
Previous
Photo 4634
Flash of Red 23
Compositional elements. distance
Thank you for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs. I love your photos, too.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
6
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6000
photos
164
followers
155
following
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Love covered bridges
February 23rd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
What a cute covered bridge!
February 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful b&w!
February 23rd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful spot
February 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done.
February 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot.
February 23rd, 2025
