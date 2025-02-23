Previous
Flash of Red 23 by mittens
Flash of Red 23

Compositional elements. distance
Thank you for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs. I love your photos, too.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love covered bridges
February 23rd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a cute covered bridge!
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful b&w!
February 23rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful spot
February 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
February 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
February 23rd, 2025  
