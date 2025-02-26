Previous
Flash of Red 26 by mittens
Flash of Red 26

In the kitchen.
Flowers in my kitchen. This was taken about a week ago.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful ,
February 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
So pretty in mono
February 26th, 2025  
