Previous
Flash of Red 28 by mittens
Photo 4639

Flash of Red 28

In the kitchen. Spoon on a spoon rest.
It was really fun doing the flash of red theme this month. It sure helped to brighten up a dull and dreary February.
And I really enjoyed having a peek into everyone kitchen.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture to end the month Marilyn, such a lovely calendar you have.
February 28th, 2025  
KWind ace
Nice lighting and focus.
February 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Well photographed!
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nicely photographed
February 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely captured - great light and focus - so handy having a spoon rest - I have one too . !
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact