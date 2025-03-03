Sign up
Previous
Photo 4642
Icicles
Taken in February.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
8
6
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6013
photos
164
followers
155
following
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
38
1330
4640
39
1331
4641
1332
4642
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Tags
icicles
gloria jones
ace
What a great winter capture.
March 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
How stunning that looks, what a wonderful find and capture.
March 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful formations!
March 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… wow!
March 3rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice shot
March 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Loving this!
March 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love this!
March 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Pretty!
March 3rd, 2025
