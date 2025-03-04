Previous
A deer by mittens
Photo 4643

A deer

Taken in February.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
Kate ace
Looks small in size
March 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Such a sweet little thing
March 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous sighting and capture!
March 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Always enjoy seeing deer!
March 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet capture!
March 4th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2025  
