Photo 4647
Eek, a spider
LOL My dad made this many years ago. It now sits on my kitchen window sill.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6022
photos
165
followers
156
following
1273% complete
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4644
1334
4645
1335
4646
1336
4647
1337
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Dorothy
ace
Your dad was talented!
March 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is beautiful Marilyn ( In spite of the fact I do not like spiders ) I could welcome this beauty - your dad was certainly crafted and artistic ! fav
March 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Your dad was so talented!
March 8th, 2025
