Down the road by mittens
Down the road

on a dreary foggy day. This was taken in February
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Barb ace
You've captured the day's atmosphere very well, Marilyn! Good vanishing point photo!
March 9th, 2025  
Marj ace
Looks mysterious like another world
March 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Very atmospheric.
March 9th, 2025  
