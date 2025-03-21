Sign up
Previous
Photo 4660
Up the country road
Taken on our recent ride in the country.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
5
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, I love the curved road. It seems to be as dry as here.
March 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 21st, 2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Lovely winding road disappearing into the distance nice composition
March 21st, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice one, an excellent winding road
March 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture.
March 21st, 2025
