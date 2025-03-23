Sign up
Photo 4662
A shed, a fence and two donkeys.
Can you see the donkeys? One is mostly hidden.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
365
Kate
ace
I do see the 2 donkeys but it took a minute to spot them. The lights on the fence look like the kind we had by the door of the big camper we sold last year.
March 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful country capture.
March 23rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Finally saw two😊
March 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find and capture
March 23rd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Fun to find donkeys!
March 23rd, 2025
