A shed, a fence and two donkeys. by mittens
A shed, a fence and two donkeys.

Can you see the donkeys? One is mostly hidden.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Kate
I do see the 2 donkeys but it took a minute to spot them. The lights on the fence look like the kind we had by the door of the big camper we sold last year.
March 23rd, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful country capture.
March 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy
Finally saw two😊
March 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely find and capture
March 23rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson
Fun to find donkeys!
March 23rd, 2025  
