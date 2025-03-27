Previous
A trolley by mittens
This was outside of a trolley museum. It was slowly moving down the tracks.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Paul J ace
A nice shot of the trolley. Is this the museum near Washington Pa? We've been meaning to go there for a long time but haven't made it yet.
March 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@pej76 Thank you Paul. It is the one near Washington, PA. We just drove by it but we did visit it years ago.
March 27th, 2025  
