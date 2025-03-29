Sign up
Photo 4668
Spring is in the air
These are in my backyard. It's so nice to some colors starting to bloom.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
daffodils
Barb
ace
Lovely! Mine should bloom within a week. Yes, so nice to see color emerging again after a dreary winter! Happy Spring to you, Marilyn!
March 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
March 29th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
ahhhh, nothing says spring better than daffies. beautiful shot
March 29th, 2025
