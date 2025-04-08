Previous
Smiley Cup and friends by mittens
Photo 4678

Smiley Cup and friends

Thank you very much for you encouraging comments and favs.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Love them all…
April 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Tee hee! This gave me a big smile. I am enjoying your smiley month!
April 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fabulous happy cups!
April 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the black mug full of smileys! :-)
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact