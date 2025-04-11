Previous
Smiley 11 by mittens
Photo 4681

Smiley 11

This is a pillow my daughter gave me for Christmas a couple of years ago.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice and coffy smile
April 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Aww... A cuddly smiley! I'd be hugging this daily! 😁
April 11th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
April 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lucky you, it is fabulous!
April 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very gorgeous
April 11th, 2025  
