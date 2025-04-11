Sign up
Previous
Photo 4681
Smiley 11
This is a pillow my daughter gave me for Christmas a couple of years ago.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
5
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6089
photos
165
followers
157
following
1282% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice and coffy smile
April 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Aww... A cuddly smiley! I'd be hugging this daily! 😁
April 11th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
April 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lucky you, it is fabulous!
April 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very gorgeous
April 11th, 2025
