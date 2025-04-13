Sign up
Photo 4683
Smiley 13
This was taken awhile ago. Our trees are still pretty bare looking right now.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
5
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6092
photos
165
followers
157
following
1283% complete
View this month »
Tags
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
April 13th, 2025
Michelle
Such a happy building!
April 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
So happy
April 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great find!
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
tee hee!
April 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
