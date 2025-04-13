Previous
Smiley 13 by mittens
Photo 4683

Smiley 13

This was taken awhile ago. Our trees are still pretty bare looking right now.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
April 13th, 2025  
Michelle
Such a happy building!
April 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
So happy
April 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great find!
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
tee hee!
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact