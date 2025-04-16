Sign up
Photo 4686
Smiley 16
I should have bought one of these mugs. They are so cute.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
These are sooo fun and colourful. The thing is ‘how many mugs & cups do we need?
April 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
You definitely need one of these mugs, Marilyn! 😀
April 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, for sure. Terrifically cheerful mugs.
April 16th, 2025
