Smiley 30

These are my smileys and I think they are having a meeting. LOL

This is a little late in posting.

Our power went out Tuesday evening after a severe storm and high winds so we lost power. It just came back on last night. There was a large power outage in the area and also many trees blown down. My next door neighbor lost a big tree and part of it is in my yard. Fortunately it didn't hit any structures.