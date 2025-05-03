Sign up
Photo 4701
My single subject April calendar
I hope these smileys helped put a smile on your face. They make me smile.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
30-shots2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's the "Happiest Calendar on Earth"!
May 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great smiley calendar :)
May 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Loved your month and your calendar is lovely
May 3rd, 2025
