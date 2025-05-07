Previous
Foggy morning by mittens
Photo 4705

Foggy morning

Taken from my window yesterday morning.
Thank you very much for stopping by and taking time to comment.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Angie
Really nice.
May 7th, 2025  
Superb capture!
May 7th, 2025  
Very atmospheric!
May 7th, 2025  
Very eerie! Lovely foggy shot.
May 7th, 2025  
