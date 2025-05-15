Previous
A barn or shed by mittens
Photo 4713

A barn or shed

Seen on one of our country rides.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, I love the textures and tree.
May 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
May 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super building… nice colours
May 15th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
May 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition
May 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture...looks a little large for a shed...neat, weathered siding
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact