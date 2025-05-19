Previous
Yellow flowers by mittens
Photo 4717

Yellow flowers

Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply gorgeous ! such a trio of brightness ! fav
May 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So perfectly presented
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo gorgeous!!!
May 19th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Lovely flowers
May 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 19th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful fav!
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact