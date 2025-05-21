Previous
Door on a building by mittens
Photo 4719

Door on a building

This is the door on the building that I posted on May 15.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the shapes and textures.
May 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Nice old building… wouldn’t take to do it up a bit
May 21st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Wonderful!
May 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
May 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the way the rust has spread
May 21st, 2025  
