Photo 4720
Little tree
This was taken about two weeks ago so hopefully the little tree has some leaves on it by now. I don't even remember where I saw this. LOL
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Kate
ace
Nicely shaped little tree
May 22nd, 2025
