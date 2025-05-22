Previous
Little tree by mittens
Little tree

This was taken about two weeks ago so hopefully the little tree has some leaves on it by now. I don't even remember where I saw this. LOL
mittens (Marilyn)

Kate ace
Nicely shaped little tree
May 22nd, 2025  
