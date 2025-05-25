Previous
Kousa Dogwood by mittens
Photo 4723

Kousa Dogwood

25th May 2025 25th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nicely filling the frame! Pretty shot.
May 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely and unusual flower ! fav
May 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful!
May 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful flowers
May 25th, 2025  
