Sad looking house by mittens
Photo 4725

Sad looking house

And it looks abandoned. Saw this on one of our photo rides.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens

Mags
Absolutely gone to ruin, but a fabulous capture.
May 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Awww I wonder who built it and when...
May 27th, 2025  
