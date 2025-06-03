Previous
A bird on milkweed by mittens
Photo 4732

A bird on milkweed

It was a little windy and he was swaying but he didn't fly away.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful
Xxx
June 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact