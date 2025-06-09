Previous
Petunias by mittens
Photo 4737

Petunias

Saw these at a garden center and I really liked their colors. They were so unique.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
So pretty. I love the bottom ones especially with their golden mix against the pink
June 9th, 2025  
Mags
They are gorgeous!
June 9th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
sweet
June 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
June 9th, 2025  
Beverley
Gorgeous vibrant shades…
June 9th, 2025  
