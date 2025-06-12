Previous
Scenery by a pond by mittens
Photo 4740

Scenery by a pond

Thank you very much for stopping by.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Restful vista
June 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I’ve always associated white fencing like that with money. A beautiful scene.
June 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty scene! Nice reflections!
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact