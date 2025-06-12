Sign up
Previous
Photo 4740
Scenery by a pond
Thank you very much for stopping by.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6167
photos
165
followers
150
following
1298% complete
View this month »
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Restful vista
June 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I’ve always associated white fencing like that with money. A beautiful scene.
June 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty scene! Nice reflections!
June 12th, 2025
