A bouquet of flowers by mittens
Photo 4741

A bouquet of flowers

My daughter gave these to my husband and I for being there for her family and for all the things we do for them. I thought that was so sweet of her.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful thank you. How nice to be recognized for what you do. Beautiful flowers and capture.
June 13th, 2025  
