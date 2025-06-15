Previous
A chipmunk's view by mittens
A chipmunk's view

This is in my back yard. And there are chipmunks there. LOL
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
What a delightful perspective. They must be fun to watch.
June 15th, 2025  
Diana
I love this, how lucky you are to have them around.
June 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
June 15th, 2025  
Hazel
I think they must be happy!
June 15th, 2025  
