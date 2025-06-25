Previous
Oil well pumpjack by mittens
Photo 4753

Oil well pumpjack

Saw this on of our rides. It was not running.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Good that you mentioned what it is, I would not have recognised it.
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact