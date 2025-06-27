Previous
It's too hot out there by mittens
Photo 4755

It's too hot out there

This was taken at my daughter's house.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
1302% complete

Diana ace
Poor kitty must also be feeling the heat!
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Too hot here too !! Kitty is quite wise to stay in the cool and shade !
June 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
