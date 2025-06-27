Sign up
Previous
Photo 4755
It's too hot out there
This was taken at my daughter's house.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6182
photos
165
followers
151
following
1302% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Poor kitty must also be feeling the heat!
June 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Too hot here too !! Kitty is quite wise to stay in the cool and shade !
June 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
June 27th, 2025
