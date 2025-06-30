Previous
Some daisies by mittens
Photo 4758

Some daisies

30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Just lovely!
June 30th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful
June 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Daisies always look so fresh and innocent
June 30th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo pretty
June 30th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty daisies
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact