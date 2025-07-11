Sign up
Previous
Photo 4768
A tree
I thought this tree looked so interesting. I guess those are flowers on it.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Danette Thompson
ace
Very different
July 11th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
July 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
It's beautiful!
July 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sweet Chestnut tree, I think. They have fluffy long flowers like that.
July 11th, 2025
