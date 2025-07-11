Previous
A tree by mittens
Photo 4768

A tree

I thought this tree looked so interesting. I guess those are flowers on it.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very different
July 11th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
July 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
It's beautiful!
July 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet Chestnut tree, I think. They have fluffy long flowers like that.
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact