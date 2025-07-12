Previous
Quaint little church by mittens
Photo 4769

Quaint little church

This church is not too far from our house.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Monica
It's pretty
July 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful little church, it looks quite modern.
July 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
A delightful little church and cemetery.
July 12th, 2025  
