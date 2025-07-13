Previous
Heading home
Heading home

This was yesterday evening. As we got closer to home we drove right into it. It was a nice rain to water all the greenery. I love seeing rain coming out of the clouds.
mittens (Marilyn)

Mags ace
That's an amazing capture!
July 13th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this falling wall of water!
July 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Impressive! Glad you got some much-needed rain!
July 13th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️👍
July 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
July 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Yes we need it to keep us green! Great shot.
July 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , great rays from the clouds - just wishing we will have a downpour soon !!
July 13th, 2025  
