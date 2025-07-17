Previous
Roses by mittens
Roses

They look a little tattered.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Jo ace
Still pretty
July 17th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I always find more beauty in the overblown, slightly bedraggled blooms than in the fresh and dewy ones. Or maybe just more interest after seeing how life shapes them. I really like this.
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
But still lovely. Gives hope to us all!
July 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Still a fabulous capture and wabi sabi.
July 17th, 2025  
