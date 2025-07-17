Sign up
Previous
Photo 4774
Roses
They look a little tattered.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6202
photos
163
followers
151
following
1307% complete
4767
4768
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
Jo
ace
Still pretty
July 17th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
I always find more beauty in the overblown, slightly bedraggled blooms than in the fresh and dewy ones. Or maybe just more interest after seeing how life shapes them. I really like this.
July 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
But still lovely. Gives hope to us all!
July 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Still a fabulous capture and wabi sabi.
July 17th, 2025
