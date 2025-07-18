Sign up
Previous
Photo 4775
Flower
I thought it looked like a Hollyhock but not sure.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
ace
How beautiful! I always find it difficult to tell the difference between Hollyhock and Hibiscus. They are in the same mallow family (Malvaceae).
July 18th, 2025
