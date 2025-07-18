Previous
Flower by mittens
Photo 4775

Flower

I thought it looked like a Hollyhock but not sure.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How beautiful! I always find it difficult to tell the difference between Hollyhock and Hibiscus. They are in the same mallow family (Malvaceae).
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact